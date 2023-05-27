Short Interest in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Grows By 224.1%

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a growth of 224.1% from the April 30th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,121.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CDC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.48. The company had a trading volume of 130,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,748. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.39. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $56.97 and a 1 year high of $72.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,149.44 and a beta of 0.68.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,359.39%.

(Get Rating)

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.