Short Interest in Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Decreases By 88.1%

Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 88.1% from the April 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Danske raised Uponor Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.
Uponor Oyj Price Performance
UPNRF remained flat at $30.57 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 220. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40. Uponor Oyj has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $30.57.
About Uponor Oyj
Uponor Oyj engages in providing building and municipal infrastructure solutions. The firm offers plumbing, indoor climate, and infrastructure solutions. It operates through the following segments: Building Solutions-Europe, Building Solutions-North America and Uponor Infra. The Building Solutions-Europe segment engages in the European markets and sales to non-European countries in which Uponor does not have its own operations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uponor Oyj (UPNRF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Uponor Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uponor Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.