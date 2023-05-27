Short Interest in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Rises By 341.2%

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 752,700 shares, a growth of 341.2% from the April 30th total of 170,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Trevena

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Trevena by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 146,800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Trevena by 10,526.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth $808,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena Price Performance

TRVN stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,928,261. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56. Trevena has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.50) EPS. Research analysts expect that Trevena will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRVN. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a research report on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Trevena from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Trevena

(Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.