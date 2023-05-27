Short Interest in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Rises By 341.2%

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 752,700 shares, a growth of 341.2% from the April 30th total of 170,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Institutional Trading of Trevena
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Trevena by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 146,800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Trevena by 10,526.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth $808,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000.
Trevena Price Performance
TRVN stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,928,261. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56. Trevena has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRVN. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a research report on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Trevena from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
About Trevena
Trevena, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trevena (TRVN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.