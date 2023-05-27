Short Interest in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Increases By 167.6%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 638,800 shares, an increase of 167.6% from the April 30th total of 238,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 38,991 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67,172 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 448.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 114,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.67. 293,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,751. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $29.94.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($3.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.38) by $1.88. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

