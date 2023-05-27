Short Interest in Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Increases By 300.0%

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Trading Down 0.9 %

TYCMY traded down C$0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting C$31.00. 1,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,408. Tingyi has a fifty-two week low of C$27.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, milk tea, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

