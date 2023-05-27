Short Interest in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Grows By 60.4%

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the April 30th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Theratechnologies Price Performance

Shares of THTX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. 14,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,300. The company has a market cap of $87.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.28. Theratechnologies has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.42 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theratechnologies

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Theratechnologies from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Theratechnologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Theratechnologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Theratechnologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Theratechnologies during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Theratechnologies during the third quarter worth $103,000. 33.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which is an approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

Featured Stories

