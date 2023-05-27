Short Interest in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Increases By 453.8%

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 453.8% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

The Taiwan Fund Stock Performance

The Taiwan Fund stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.56. 8,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,094. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.50. The Taiwan Fund has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $28.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 198.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The Taiwan Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 21.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 67.7% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Taiwan Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Taiwan Fund

Taiwan Fund is an an integral economic player and closed-end management investment company. It allows investors to access and participate in the growth of the economy and the stock market, as well as the investment potential of the mainland and other emerging economies in the region.

