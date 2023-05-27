Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Drops By 29.5%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the April 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The Swatch Group Stock Up 0.9 %

SWGAY stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.58. 11,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,567. The Swatch Group has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $18.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.88.

The Swatch Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1895 per share. This is a positive change from The Swatch Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.14%.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

Separately, Barclays cut shares of The Swatch Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

