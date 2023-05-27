Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Drops By 29.5%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the April 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
The Swatch Group Stock Up 0.9 %
SWGAY stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.58. 11,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,567. The Swatch Group has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $18.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.88.
The Swatch Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1895 per share. This is a positive change from The Swatch Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.14%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
The Swatch Group Company Profile
The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.
Featured Stories
