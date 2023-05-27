Short Interest in Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Decreases By 45.3%

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,000 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the April 30th total of 312,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Thai Oil Public Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TOIPF remained flat at $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. Thai Oil Public has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $1.50.

Thai Oil Public Company Profile

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining and distribution, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Marine Transportation Services, Solvent, Ethanol, and Others segments.

