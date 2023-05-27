Short Interest in Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Decreases By 38.2%

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the April 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Terumo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

OTCMKTS:TRUMY traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.23. 29,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,932. Terumo has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.49.

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

