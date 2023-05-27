Short Interest in TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Expands By 200.0%

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TTDKY traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.72. 8,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,008. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. TDK has a 1-year low of $27.09 and a 1-year high of $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. TDK had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 5.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TDK will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

