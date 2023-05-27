Short Interest in TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Declines By 62.3%

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a drop of 62.3% from the April 30th total of 128,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
TC Biopharm Stock Up 1.2 %
TCBP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 182,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,907. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78. TC Biopharm has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $41.48.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on TC Biopharm from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.
TC Biopharm Company Profile
TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an unmodified cell therapy used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.
