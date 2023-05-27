Short Interest in South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Increases By 110.7%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 110.7% from the April 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
South Star Battery Metals Stock Performance
Shares of South Star Battery Metals stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.48. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,514. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39. South Star Battery Metals has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.58.
About South Star Battery Metals
