Short Interest in Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) Expands By 317.1%

Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,500 shares, a growth of 317.1% from the April 30th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 26.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Smart for Life Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SMFL traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.17. 346,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,163. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.34. Smart for Life has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58.
Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($9.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($9.00). Smart for Life had a negative net margin of 112.53% and a negative return on equity of 1,438.75%. The business had revenue of $3.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 million.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smart for Life
About Smart for Life
Smart for Life, Inc acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smart for Life (SMFL)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Smart for Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart for Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.