Short Interest in Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) Expands By 317.1%

Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,500 shares, a growth of 317.1% from the April 30th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 26.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Smart for Life Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMFL traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.17. 346,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,163. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.34. Smart for Life has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58.

Get Smart for Life alerts:

Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($9.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($9.00). Smart for Life had a negative net margin of 112.53% and a negative return on equity of 1,438.75%. The business had revenue of $3.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smart for Life

About Smart for Life

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart for Life stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Smart for Life, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SMFL Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.12% of Smart for Life at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Smart for Life, Inc acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements.

See Also

