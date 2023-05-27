Short Interest in Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Declines By 85.7%

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMSMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Sims alerts:

Sims Stock Performance

SMSMY remained flat at $9.01 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500. Sims has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85.

Sims Cuts Dividend

About Sims

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates through the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia, New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment consists of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.