Short Interest in Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) Increases By 422.2%

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 422.2% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shineco Trading Down 1.9 %

SISI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 37,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,408. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04. Shineco has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shineco

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SISI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Shineco during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Shineco during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Shineco during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Shineco during the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

About Shineco

Shineco, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of plant-based products. It operates through the following segments: Luobuma Products, Herbal Products, and Other Agricultural Products. The Luobuma Products segment focuses in the development, manufacture, and distribution of specialized fabrics, textile products, and other by-products derived from an indigenous Chinese plant called Apocynum Venetum.

