Short Interest in Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Declines By 30.5%

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,800 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the April 30th total of 503,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 120.6 days.
Nomura Real Estate Price Performance
Nomura Real Estate stock remained flat at $24.94 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.21. Nomura Real Estate has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $25.58.
About Nomura Real Estate
