Short Interest in Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Drops By 27.9%

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the April 30th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Mitsubishi Electric Stock Performance

Mitsubishi Electric stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.95. 12,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,116. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.19. Mitsubishi Electric has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $26.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded Mitsubishi Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mitsubishi Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mitsubishi Electric from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Mitsubishi Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

