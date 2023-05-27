Short Interest in Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Declines By 59.5%

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the April 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Metro Bank Price Performance
OTCMKTS MBNKF remained flat at $1.33 during trading on Friday. Metro Bank has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42.
Metro Bank Company Profile
