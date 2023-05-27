Short Interest in Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Declines By 59.5%

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the April 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Metro Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS MBNKF remained flat at $1.33 during trading on Friday. Metro Bank has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. Its products include current accounts, mortgages services, savings accounts, deposit accounts, commercial banking, borrowing, and merchant services. The company was founded by Vernon W. Hill II and Anthony William Thomson in July 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

