Short Interest in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Drops By 29.9%

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 707,900 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the April 30th total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

LPL Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

LPL Financial stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,506. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $169.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.69.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.75.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at $38,132,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 7,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total transaction of $1,750,514.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,644 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,573.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,132,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,364 shares of company stock worth $12,399,307. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LPL Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 958.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

