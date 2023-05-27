Short Interest in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG) Decreases By 63.4%

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 63.4% from the April 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 3.9% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 198,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its holdings in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 25.0% during the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 93,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 18,750 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 47.2% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 66,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 21,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 2.6% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 983,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 24,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.31 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,347. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14.

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on wireless communications and related technology/product/service businesses.

