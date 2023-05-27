Short Interest in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Declines By 75.4%

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 75.4% from the April 30th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOXQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 959.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $367,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $676,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $988,000.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SOXQ stock traded up $1.71 on Friday, reaching $27.96. 159,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,058. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.90. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $28.09.

