Short Interest in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Decreases By 66.3%

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 66.3% from the April 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:VPV traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $9.70. 18,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,911. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $11.34.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.