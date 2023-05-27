Short Interest in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Decreases By 66.3%

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 66.3% from the April 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VPV traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $9.70. 18,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,911. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $11.34.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VPV. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $100,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. 12.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.