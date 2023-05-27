Short Interest in Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Decreases By 28.6%

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hammond Power Solutions Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of HMDPF stock traded up C$0.98 on Friday, hitting C$31.48. The company had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068. Hammond Power Solutions has a twelve month low of C$10.89 and a twelve month high of C$34.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.56.

Get Hammond Power Solutions alerts:

Hammond Power Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0911 per share. This is a positive change from Hammond Power Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Hammond Power Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

Hammond Power Solutions, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of dry-type power distribution transformers. Its products include control and automation, low voltage distribution, medium voltage distribution and power, and potted and specialty. The firm serves the oil and gas, steel, waste and water treatment, and wind power generation industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.