Short Interest in Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Grows By 300.0%

Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.
Genfit Stock Performance
Shares of GNFTF remained flat at $4.14 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89. Genfit has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $4.39.
About Genfit
