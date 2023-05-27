Short Interest in Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Grows By 300.0%

Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Genfit Stock Performance

Shares of GNFTF remained flat at $4.14 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89. Genfit has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $4.39.

About Genfit

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

