Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Grows By 449.2%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,500 shares, a growth of 449.2% from the April 30th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.00. 100,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.85. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 1-year low of $79.73 and a 1-year high of $102.48.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
