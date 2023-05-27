Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Grows By 449.2%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,500 shares, a growth of 449.2% from the April 30th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.00. 100,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.85. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 1-year low of $79.73 and a 1-year high of $102.48.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QQEW. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 14,923.2% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,295,000 after purchasing an additional 555,589 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 445.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 236,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,844,000 after purchasing an additional 193,468 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 952,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,590,000 after purchasing an additional 173,523 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,765,000 after purchasing an additional 143,892 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,804,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

