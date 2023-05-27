Short Interest in Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Expands By 221.4%

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 221.4% from the April 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EGIEY. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Engie Brasil Energia in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Engie Brasil Energia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Engie Brasil Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Engie Brasil Energia Price Performance

Shares of Engie Brasil Energia stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,033. Engie Brasil Energia has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

