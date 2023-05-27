Short Interest in Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Rises By 226.7%

Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 226.7% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Emergent Metals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EGMCF remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Friday. Emergent Metals has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.

Get Emergent Metals alerts:

Emergent Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Emergent Metals Corp. is a gold, silver and mineral exploration and development company. Its properties include the Golden Arrow, Buckskin Rawhide East, Buckskin Rawhide West, and Koegel Rawhide. The company was founded on March 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.