Short Interest in Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW) Grows By 850.0%

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 850.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Elliott Opportunity II Trading Up 0.1 %

EOCW stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. Elliott Opportunity II has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its position in Elliott Opportunity II by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,264,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Elliott Opportunity II by 1,482.7% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 354,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 331,925 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Elliott Opportunity II by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 53,184 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Elliott Opportunity II by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 225,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elliott Opportunity II Company Profile

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

