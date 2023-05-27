Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Expands By 45.0%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,707,500 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the April 30th total of 8,071,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,315.4 days.
COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance
OTCMKTS CICOF remained flat at $1.19 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $1.81.
