Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Expands By 45.0%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,707,500 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the April 30th total of 8,071,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,315.4 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance

OTCMKTS CICOF remained flat at $1.19 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $1.81.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

About COSCO SHIPPING

(Get Rating)

See Also

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.