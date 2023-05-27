Short Interest in Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Decreases By 86.7%

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the April 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CCHGY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.60. 10,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.10.

Coca-Cola HBC Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 3.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

CCHGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,740 ($34.08) to GBX 2,950 ($36.69) in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,200 ($27.36) to GBX 2,600 ($32.34) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,250 ($27.99) to GBX 2,350 ($29.23) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,500 ($31.09) to GBX 2,700 ($33.58) in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, and Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

