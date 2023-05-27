Short Interest in Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Decreases By 86.7%

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the April 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CCHGY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.60. 10,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.10.
Coca-Cola HBC Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 3.75%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, and Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola HBC (CCHGY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.