Short Interest in Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Expands By 66.0%

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 66.0% from the April 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cannabis Sativa Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBDS remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 554,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,568. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. Cannabis Sativa has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.15.
Cannabis Sativa Company Profile
