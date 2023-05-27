Short Interest in Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Expands By 66.0%

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 66.0% from the April 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Sativa Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBDS remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 554,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,568. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. Cannabis Sativa has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.15.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc engages in the telemedicine business while seeking opportunities in brand development and marketing of products and services to the cannabidiol and marijuana industries. Its Telemedicine, PrestoCorp offers an online telemedicine platform providing customers with access to knowledgeable physicians to obtain a medical marijuana recommendation.

