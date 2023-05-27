Short Interest in Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Decreases By 70.3%

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 70.3% from the April 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BUKS remained flat at $0.77 on Friday. 7,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,138. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.51. Butler National has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Butler National had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 million during the quarter.

Butler National Corp. engages in the aerospace and professional services industries. It operates through two segments: Aerospace and Professional Services. The Aerospace segment offers aircraft modifications, special mission and regulatory-driven aircraft solutions. It provides systems integration, engineering, manufacturing, installation, service, overhaul and repair of aircraft and aircraft-related products.

