Short Interest in Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Increases By 140.0%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bonterra Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BONXF remained flat at $0.22 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 32,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,057. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23. Bonterra Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.94.

About Bonterra Resources

Bonterra Resources Inc operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds interest in the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

