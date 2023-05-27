Short Interest in Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Decreases By 96.0%

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the April 30th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bioxytran Price Performance

OTCMKTS BIXT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,524. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45. Bioxytran has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25.

Get Bioxytran alerts:

Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bioxytran will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bioxytran

BioXyTran, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs designed to address hypoxia in humans, which is a lack of oxygen in tissues. Its product pipeline includes BXT-25, a drug designed to oxygenate ischemic (reduced blood flow) regions in the brain that suffered from hypoxia during a brain stroke, and BXT-252, which treats chronic wounds resulting from ischemia caused by occlusion of capillaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bioxytran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioxytran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.