Short Interest in Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Expands By 112.5%

Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the April 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Biome Grow Stock Performance
Shares of BIOIF stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. Biome Grow has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.03.
Biome Grow Company Profile
