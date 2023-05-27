Short Interest in Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Expands By 112.5%

Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the April 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Biome Grow Stock Performance

Shares of BIOIF stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. Biome Grow has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.03.

Get Biome Grow alerts:

Biome Grow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Biome Grow Inc focuses on the cannabis business. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Biome Grow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biome Grow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.