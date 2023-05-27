Short Interest in Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Grows By 84.4%

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,762,500 shares, an increase of 84.4% from the April 30th total of 9,630,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 99.8 days.

Athabasca Oil Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ATHOF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,771. Athabasca Oil has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the development of thermal and light oil assets. It operates through the Thermal Oil and Light Oil division. The Light Oil division includes the production of oil and liquids-rich natural gas from unconventional reservoirs .

