Short Interest in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Grows By 60.8%

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the April 30th total of 932,900 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZPN. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.83.

Aspen Technology stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.00. 240,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,953. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $161.40 and a 1 year high of $263.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $662,551,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,347 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,820,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,697 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,597,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,267,000 after buying an additional 585,945 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,022,000. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: AZPN) is a global software leader helping industries at the forefront of the world’s dual challenge meet the increasing demand for resources from a rapidly growing population in a profitable and sustainable manner. AspenTech solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle.

