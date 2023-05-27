Short Interest in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Grows By 60.8%

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the April 30th total of 932,900 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.
Several brokerages have issued reports on AZPN. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.83.
Aspen Technology stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.00. 240,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,953. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $161.40 and a 1 year high of $263.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.98.
Aspen Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: AZPN) is a global software leader helping industries at the forefront of the world’s dual challenge meet the increasing demand for resources from a rapidly growing population in a profitable and sustainable manner. AspenTech solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle.
