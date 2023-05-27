Short Interest in Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Drops By 69.2%

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Arkema Trading Up 2.7 %

OTCMKTS:ARKAY traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.90. 1,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Arkema has a fifty-two week low of $67.88 and a fifty-two week high of $125.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 12.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arkema will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Arkema Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $3.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Arkema’s previous dividend of $2.67. Arkema’s payout ratio is 28.67%.

ARKAY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arkema from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arkema currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Arkema Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

Featured Stories

