Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for FD Technologies (LON:FDP)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of FD Technologies (LON:FDP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,331 ($28.99) target price on shares of FD Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

FDP opened at GBX 1,838 ($22.86) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.34. FD Technologies has a 52 week low of GBX 1,202 ($14.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,385 ($29.66). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,776.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,611.84. The company has a market capitalization of £515.74 million, a PE ratio of -12,253.33 and a beta of 0.56.

About FD Technologies

FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time data analytics and data management; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

