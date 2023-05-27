Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Holdings Boosted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,316,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,549 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises 0.9% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Shopify worth $80,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Shopify by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 14.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.30 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, February 13th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.85.

Shopify stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.26. 13,645,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,339,092. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $65.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $75.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 2.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

