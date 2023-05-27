Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Short Interest Down 28.7% in May

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the April 30th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Trading Down 0.8 %

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 71,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,115. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.28. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $14.13.

Get Shionogi & Co. Ltd. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Shionogi & Co., Ltd. in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.