Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. stock opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $14.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

