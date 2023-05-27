Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Posted by on May 27th, 2023

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOYGet Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. stock opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $14.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

(Get Rating)

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.