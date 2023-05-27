Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Short Interest Update

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 919,900 shares, an increase of 137.3% from the April 30th total of 387,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 904,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Sharps Technology Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of STSS stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.98. 198,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,829,684. Sharps Technology has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on Sharps Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sharps Technology Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sharps Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sharps Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. 2.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharps Technology Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

