Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Short Interest Update

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 919,900 shares, an increase of 137.3% from the April 30th total of 387,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 904,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Sharps Technology Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of STSS stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.98. 198,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,829,684. Sharps Technology has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on Sharps Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sharps Technology Company Profile
Sharps Technology Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sharps Technology (STSS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.