Sharing Services Global Co. (OTCMKTS:SHRG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sharing Services Global Co. (OTCMKTS:SHRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 76.3% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,268,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sharing Services Global Stock Performance

SHRG remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,715. Sharing Services Global has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

About Sharing Services Global

Sharing Services Global Corp. engages in the marketing and distribution of health and wellness products primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through the Health and Wellness Products, and Other segments. The company was founded on April 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

