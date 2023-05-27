Sharing Services Global Co. (OTCMKTS:SHRG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sharing Services Global Co. (OTCMKTS:SHRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 76.3% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,268,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sharing Services Global Stock Performance
SHRG remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,715. Sharing Services Global has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.
About Sharing Services Global
