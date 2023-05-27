ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Position Trimmed by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for about 0.7% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $45,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,369,116,000 after buying an additional 320,130 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,107,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,342,228,000 after acquiring an additional 90,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,542,000 after acquiring an additional 182,606 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $898,098,000 after acquiring an additional 187,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,254,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $551.00 to $559.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.70.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow Price Performance

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,362 shares of company stock worth $8,269,086 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $5.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $537.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,134,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,783. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $549.56. The stock has a market cap of $109.50 billion, a PE ratio of 274.21, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $464.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.33.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

