Sei Investments Co. Trims Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,590 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.36% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $45,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIO. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 3,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $379.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 5.56. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.63 and a 12 month high of $572.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total transaction of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,254.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.