Sei Investments Co. Sells 77,424 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 635,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,424 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.12% of Xcel Energy worth $44,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1,120.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,652,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,732,000 after purchasing an additional 692,420 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 976,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,463,000 after purchasing an additional 615,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,177,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,264,000 after purchasing an additional 522,221 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $64.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.32. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

