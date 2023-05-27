Sei Investments Co. Sells 66,693 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 66,693 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $39,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BDX opened at $241.12 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.81.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.