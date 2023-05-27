Sei Investments Co. Sells 19,667 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,154,463 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,667 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $52,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BK. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

